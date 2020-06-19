Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,348,032 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 112,814 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Visa worth $217,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $1,108,000. Confluence Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $775,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.98. The company had a trading volume of 566,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,158,578. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.44. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.70.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.