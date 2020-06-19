VITE Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.22 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. VITE has a total market cap of $8.22 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VITE has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One VITE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00221289 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001132 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 999,610,959 coins and its circulating supply is 467,039,848 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs

VITE Coin Trading

VITE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

