VMware (NYSE:VMW) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $143.00 price objective on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “VMware reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2021 results despite coronavirus woes. Top-line growth benefited from the ongoing cloud-based digital transformation. VMware Cloud on AWS reported triple-digit revenue growth year over year. Apart from strong demand for its cloud-based solutions, VMware gained traction from an expanded portfolio. The company’s widening cloud customer base is driven by partnerships with the likes of AWS, IBM, Microsoft, Google, Oracle and Alibaba. Acquisitions like Carbon Black and Pivotal along with the newly-launched Tanzu portfolio are expected to boost the top line in the long haul. However, shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. VMware didn’t reinstate its fiscal 2021 guidance which it withdrew in late March due to economic uncertainty over the coronavirus outbreak.”

Get VMware alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on VMware from $164.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on VMware from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of VMware in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.22.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $7.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,947,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. VMware has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $183.50.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 58.44%. VMware’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VMware will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $654,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,107,204.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $1,730,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,137 shares in the company, valued at $18,570,934.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,454 shares of company stock worth $27,563,653. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,795,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in VMware by 169.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in VMware by 279.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 258 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 17.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VMware (VMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.