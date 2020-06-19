VMware (VMW) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of VMware (NYSE: VMW) in the last few weeks:

6/17/2020 – VMware was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/15/2020 – VMware was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “VMware reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2021 results despite coronavirus woes. Top-line growth benefited from the ongoing cloud-based digital transformation. VMware Cloud on AWS reported triple-digit revenue growth year over year. Apart from strong demand for its cloud-based solutions, VMware gained traction from an expanded portfolio. The company’s widening cloud customer base is driven by partnerships with the likes of AWS, IBM, Microsoft, Google, Oracle and Alibaba. Acquisitions like Carbon Black and Pivotal along with the newly-launched Tanzu portfolio are expected to boost the top line in the long haul. However, shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. VMware didn’t reinstate its fiscal 2021 guidance which it withdrew in late March due to economic uncertainty over the coronavirus outbreak.”

5/29/2020 – VMware had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – VMware had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – VMware had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – VMware had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $181.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – VMware had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – VMware had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $140.00 to $152.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – VMware had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $166.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – VMware had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $135.00 to $160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – VMware had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $149.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – VMware was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $154.00.

5/29/2020 – VMware had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $135.00 to $162.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – VMware had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2020 – VMware had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $163.00 to $152.00.

5/14/2020 – VMware was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2020 – VMware was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “VMware is benefiting from robust demand for NSX, VeloCloud and vSAN product lines. The company’s widening cloud customer base is driven by partnerships with the likes of AWS, IBM, Microsoft, Google, Oracle and Alibaba. Acquisitions like Carbon Black and Pivotal along with a growing Tanzu portfolio are expected to boost the recurring hybrid cloud subscription and SaaS revenues in the long haul. However, shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Apart from an unfavorable revenue mix, which is expected to hurt license revenues, margins are anticipated to remain under pressure due to heavy spending on hybrid cloud and SaaS portfolio. The company scrapped its first-quarter and fiscal 2021 guidance due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.”

5/3/2020 – VMware was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “VMware shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Apart from an unfavorable revenue mix, which is expected to hurt license revenues, margins are anticipated to be under pressure due to ongoing investments in hybrid cloud and SaaS portfolio expansions. The company scrapped its first-quarter and fiscal 2021 guidance due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. The Carbon Black and Pivotal acquisition is also likely to dent operating margin in full fiscal. Moreover, the company is enduring stiff competition. Nevertheless, VMware’s widening cloud customer base is driven by partnerships with the likes of AWS, IBM, Microsoft, Google, Oracle and Alibaba. Acquisitions along with a growing Tanzu portfolio are expected to boost recurring hybrid cloud subscription and SaaS revenues in the long haul.”

Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $7.26 on Friday, reaching $150.69. 3,182,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,952. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $183.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.47. The company has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,339.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,137 shares in the company, valued at $18,570,934.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total transaction of $4,333,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,803,873.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,454 shares of company stock worth $27,563,653. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of VMware by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,202,789 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $486,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,896 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its position in VMware by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,743,098 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $211,089,000 after buying an additional 1,023,098 shares during the period. Swedbank raised its stake in shares of VMware by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,362,234 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $286,067,000 after acquiring an additional 968,090 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in VMware by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,405,694 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $170,230,000 after purchasing an additional 643,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,521,000. Institutional investors own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

