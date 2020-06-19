Walmart’s (WMT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $141.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WMT. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Walmart to an underperform rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.15.

WMT stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.85. 13,341,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,394,040. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.37. Walmart has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The company has a market cap of $335.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,581,924. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 581.4% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

