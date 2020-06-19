Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,080 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 19,755 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $4,044,000. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.96.

DIS traded down $4.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.35. 22,437,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,025,880. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.98. The firm has a market cap of $208.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

