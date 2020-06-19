Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) to Issue $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th.

Washington Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 354.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Washington Trust Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 75.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.6%.

Shares of WASH traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $32.45. 154,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,413. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $556.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.94. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $54.96.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.13 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Compass Point raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

