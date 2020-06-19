Wayfair (NYSE:W) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

W has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Cfra raised their target price on Wayfair from $55.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wayfair from $112.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Wayfair from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.29.

W traded up $9.34 on Tuesday, hitting $209.99. 2,597,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,255. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.64. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $212.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 3.28.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.62) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 5,025 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,075.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,881 shares in the company, valued at $29,431,276.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 458 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total transaction of $89,653.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,730,098.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,163 shares of company stock worth $12,477,146. 30.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 521.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Wayfair by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

