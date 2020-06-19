Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 75,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,492,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $91.43. The stock had a trading volume of 262,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,554,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.17. The stock has a market cap of $170.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Independent Research lowered Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.55.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

