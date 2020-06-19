WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

WesBanco stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.25. 1,046,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,478. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $28.89.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $148.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.19 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 22.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WesBanco will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WesBanco news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 9,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $212,338.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,144.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $448,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,313.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,836 shares of company stock valued at $883,173 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth about $30,196,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,897,000 after purchasing an additional 609,403 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,326,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,932,000 after purchasing an additional 295,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,558,000 after purchasing an additional 248,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 532,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 201,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

