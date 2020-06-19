WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company focused on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is based in Miami, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, National Securities upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $10.86. 6,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,203. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.11 million, a PE ratio of 64.24 and a beta of 1.31.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 4.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 2,894.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

