Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Hits New 52-Week High at $132.37

Shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $132.37 and last traded at $131.88, with a volume of 92438 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WING shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $74.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Wingstop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.56.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $55.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total value of $1,823,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.30, for a total transaction of $372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,701.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,459 shares of company stock worth $2,254,284 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,322,000 after purchasing an additional 169,039 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Wingstop by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Wingstop by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 203,130 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

