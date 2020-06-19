Wolfe Research Upgrades Danaher (NYSE:DHR) to “Outperform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $195.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DHR. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.25.

Shares of DHR traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.05. The company had a trading volume of 145,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.88. Danaher has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $177.65. The company has a market capitalization of $122.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 141,420 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.69 per share, with a total value of $23,290,459.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,302 shares in the company, valued at $378,507,356.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $422,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Danaher by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 474.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $4,483,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

