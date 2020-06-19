Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Woori Financial Group Inc. provides commercial banking services. The Company offers deposit services, loan services, bill services, settlement services, credit card, international, online banking, and other related services. Woori Financial Group Inc. is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. “

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Woori Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE WF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,858. Woori Financial Group has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 40.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,003,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 289,098 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 84,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 15,912 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Woori Financial Group (WF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.