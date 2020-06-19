Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,936. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.64. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti acquired 10,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $4,396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

