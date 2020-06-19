Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) PT Raised to $58.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.78.

NYSE:WH traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $45.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,421. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.64.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti bought 10,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $393,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $4,396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

