XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.78.

Shares of XPO traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.18. 1,400,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,636. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $100.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 215,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $11,105,613.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,918,000. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

