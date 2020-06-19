XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Lowered to $112.00 at Cowen

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.78.

XPO Logistics stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.18. 1,400,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,636. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.59. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.54.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 215,100 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $11,105,613.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,131,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,638,000 after buying an additional 78,310 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 132,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,820,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,735,000 after buying an additional 107,367 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

