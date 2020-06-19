Zacks: Analysts Expect Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) will post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.28. Cogent Communications posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.78.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $153,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Montagner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $231,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,070 shares of company stock worth $776,009. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Cogent Communications by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,711,000 after acquiring an additional 80,921 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at $246,000. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at $1,426,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 44.4% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 314,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after purchasing an additional 96,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at $470,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.91. The stock had a trading volume of 440,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,845. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $92.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.27, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 357.89%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

