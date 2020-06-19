Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded CSG Systems International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Sidoti upgraded CSG Systems International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded CSG Systems International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.33.

CSGS stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,563. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $36.33 and a 12 month high of $58.69.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $227.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.77 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In other CSG Systems International news, EVP Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 4,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $225,623.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,366.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 204,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 329,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after buying an additional 79,433 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,310,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 245,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,280,000 after buying an additional 16,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,483,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSG Systems International (CSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.