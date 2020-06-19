Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Zuora from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zuora from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Zuora has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Get Zuora alerts:

Shares of ZUO stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,570,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 2.19. Zuora has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a negative net margin of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Zuora’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 184,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 23,507 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter worth about $2,129,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.