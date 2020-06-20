-$0.24 EPS Expected for US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Concrete’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). US Concrete posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 204.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Concrete will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for US Concrete.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.56. US Concrete had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on USCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson lowered US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Sidoti lowered US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Concrete during the first quarter worth about $4,038,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Concrete during the fourth quarter worth about $8,460,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 50.7% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 572,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 192,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 707.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 158,885 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 3,819.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 130,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 133,664 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USCR traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $26.09. The company had a trading volume of 539,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,164. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.06. US Concrete has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.41.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

