-$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.75) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 781.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will report full year earnings of ($5.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.26) to ($4.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes.

Get Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $710.87 million for the quarter. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. HSBC raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,003,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,912. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.97. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth about $968,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 163,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.