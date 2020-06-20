$1.26 EPS Expected for Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) will report $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings. Brookfield Business Partners reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.31 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Business Partners.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.43). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Shares of NYSE:BBU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.49. 29,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,502. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -59.80 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,487,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,404,000 after acquiring an additional 280,115 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,903,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,157,000 after acquiring an additional 25,204 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,783,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,614,000 after acquiring an additional 103,026 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,039,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,915,000 after acquiring an additional 33,869 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 744,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,862,000 after acquiring an additional 60,325 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

