$1.33 EPS Expected for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) will report earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. CDW posted earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. CDW had a return on equity of 97.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. CDW’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra lowered their target price on CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.86.

Shares of CDW traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,601. CDW has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

In other news, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $707,030.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,017.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,139,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,056,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of CDW by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 18,215 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 16,633 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 894,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,067,000 after buying an additional 358,038 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CDW by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 708,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,080,000 after purchasing an additional 480,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

