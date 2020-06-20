103,603 Shares in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Acquired by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 103,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC owned approximately 0.24% of GMS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 48.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $972.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.00. GMS Inc has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $32.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of GMS from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of GMS in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of GMS from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other news, Director Ronald R. Ross acquired 108,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $1,645,320.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,101 shares in the company, valued at $259,080.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald R. Ross acquired 56,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.43 per share, with a total value of $923,366.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 384,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,315,560.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

