1,056,424 Shares in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Purchased by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,056,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,191,000. Samlyn Capital LLC owned about 0.34% of Exelixis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 21,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 136,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 67,361 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth about $1,741,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth about $6,542,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth about $77,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.18. 7,468,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,177. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.64 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.69.

In related news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $789,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 21,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $552,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,932 shares of company stock valued at $15,621,066 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

