113,457 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Purchased by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 113,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.6% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,602 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860,115 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,665,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,311,000 after buying an additional 1,727,198 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,775,000 after buying an additional 9,740,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,269,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,314,000 after purchasing an additional 81,208 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,594,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,156,594. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.25. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

