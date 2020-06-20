1,600,086 Shares in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Bought by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,600,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,185,000. Samlyn Capital LLC owned about 0.99% of Perspecta at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRSP. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 60.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,941,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta during the fourth quarter worth $51,484,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,648,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,172 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 24.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,990,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,552,000 after purchasing an additional 582,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,687,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,048,000 after purchasing an additional 490,238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSP traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,437,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,699. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.66. Perspecta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

PRSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In other Perspecta news, Director Michael Earl Ventling purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan purchased 4,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $97,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 11,424 shares of company stock worth $232,378.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

