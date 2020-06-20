225,785 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Purchased by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 225,785 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,401,000. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vulcan Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

VMC stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $120.05. 1,212,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,331. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.02.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 28.94%.

VMC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.25.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

