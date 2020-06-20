$25.34 Million in Sales Expected for Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) to announce sales of $25.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Assertio Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.09 million. Assertio Therapeutics reported sales of $57.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assertio Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $118.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.22 million to $137.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $141.56 million, with estimates ranging from $133.81 million to $149.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Assertio Therapeutics.

Get Assertio Therapeutics alerts:

Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ASRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Assertio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 110.00% and a negative net margin of 83.99%. The business had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million.

Several brokerages have commented on ASRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assertio Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Assertio Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

NASDAQ ASRT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,847. Assertio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.18.

About Assertio Therapeutics

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assertio Therapeutics (ASRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.