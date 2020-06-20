25,265 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,356,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 54.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,510.46.

GOOGL traded down $9.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,424.64. 2,591,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,400.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,348.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

