328,196 Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Acquired by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 328,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,715,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up about 6.4% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,323,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,774,000 after purchasing an additional 806,958 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 8,623,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,662 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,500,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,808 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,370,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,886,000 after buying an additional 1,625,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 4,703,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,237,000 after buying an additional 942,323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $21.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,724,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,455,913. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $22.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.70.

