360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the May 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 683,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of 360 Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of 360 Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of 360 Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of 360 Finance in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.40 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 360 Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

QFIN traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. 2,853,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,171. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84. 360 Finance has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.64.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.35. 360 Finance had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $449.11 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that 360 Finance will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 360 Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 360 Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 360 Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of 360 Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 360 Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

About 360 Finance

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

