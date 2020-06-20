51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JOBS. Citigroup upgraded 51job to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 51job from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Get 51job alerts:

JOBS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.14. 236,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,284. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.17. 51job has a one year low of $53.94 and a one year high of $92.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBS. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in 51job in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of 51job by 4,541.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of 51job in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in 51job during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 51job during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.