51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JOBS. Citigroup upgraded 51job to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 51job from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.75.
JOBS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.14. 236,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,284. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.17. 51job has a one year low of $53.94 and a one year high of $92.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.05.
51job Company Profile
51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.
Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.