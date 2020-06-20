Aave (LEND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $174.24 Million

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. Aave has a total market capitalization of $174.24 million and $8.98 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aave has traded 42.2% higher against the dollar. One Aave token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Binance, HitBTC and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.44 or 0.05541333 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00052220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00031789 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00013734 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004444 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (LEND) is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Aave's official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave's official website is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency's Github account can be viewed here .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Alterdice, IDEX, HitBTC, Gate.io, Bibox, Binance, BiteBTC and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

