Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,241 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $6,067,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,445,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.62. 286,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,269,527. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.88.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

