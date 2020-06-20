Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.25 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company engaged primarily in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and production of crude oil and natural gas. They seek to complement their acquisition and development activities by selectively participating in exploration projects with experienced industry partners. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Abraxas Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Abraxas Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens cut Abraxas Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXAS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. 5,164,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,280,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Abraxas Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24. The company has a market cap of $48.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 3.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXAS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 3,083.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,852,559 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 3,731,557 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,199,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 936,497 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 625,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 352,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,799 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 299,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 914.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 179,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

