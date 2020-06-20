Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company driven to improve the lives of those affected by chronic disorders of the central nervous system. The company seeks to achieve this by modifying the pharmacokinetic profiles of approved drugs to create novel therapeutics for use alone and in fixed-dose combination products. Adamas is currently developing ADS-5102, its lead wholly-owned product candidate, for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) associated with Parkinson’s disease and for the treatment of major symptoms associated with multiple sclerosis in patients with walking impairment. The company’s portfolio also includes Namzaric and Namenda XR, two approved products with Forest Laboratories Holdings Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Allergan plc. Forest is responsible for marketing both products in the United States under an exclusive license from Adamas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADMS. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 570,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,054. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 160.44% and a negative return on equity of 806.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 912.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,787 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 271,987 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

