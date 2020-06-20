Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IOTS. TheStreet raised Adesto Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.55 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Adesto Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Adesto Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Get Adesto Technologies alerts:

Shares of IOTS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.11. 882,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Adesto Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06.

In related news, insider Sohrab Modi sold 7,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $79,732.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,037.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adesto Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Adesto Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Adesto Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Adesto Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 464,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 19,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adesto Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Adesto Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adesto Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.