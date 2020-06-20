Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 285,000 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 3.4% of Third Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Third Point LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Adobe worth $211,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE stock traded up $6.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $426.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,443,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,590. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $420.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $378.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $199.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,223 shares of company stock worth $11,740,621 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Adobe from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.50.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

