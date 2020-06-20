Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN) Given a C$1.65 Price Target at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$1.65 target price on Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.70 price objective on shares of Adventus Zinc and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ADZN stock traded up C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$1.12. 41,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,780. Adventus Zinc has a twelve month low of C$0.52 and a twelve month high of C$1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54.

Adventus Zinc Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

