Aecon Group Inc (ARE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on July 3rd

Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 22nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of TSE:ARE traded down C$0.09 on Friday, hitting C$14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,027,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,971. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.51. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$10.94 and a twelve month high of C$21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $905.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$747.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$655.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.1296134 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.36.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

