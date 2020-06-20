Aggreko plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aggreko plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ARGKF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aggreko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th.

OTCMKTS ARGKF remained flat at $$5.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Aggreko has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

