Agrello (DLT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $123,745.00

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Agrello token can now be purchased for $0.0406 or 0.00000435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Agrello has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Agrello has a market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $123,745.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Agrello alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.44 or 0.05541333 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00052220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00031789 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00013734 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004444 BTC.

About Agrello

Agrello (DLT) is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,978,873 tokens. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Agrello

Agrello can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agrello should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Agrello using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Agrello Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrello and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.