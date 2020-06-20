Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Shares Acquired by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 982,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,053 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Aimmune Therapeutics worth $14,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 24.9% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,531,000 after purchasing an additional 767,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,139,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,599,000 after buying an additional 648,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $16,532,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,202,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,702,000 after buying an additional 484,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,689,000 after acquiring an additional 466,231 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIMT traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,982,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,669. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.97. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AIMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aimmune Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JMP Securities downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

