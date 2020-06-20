AirSwap (AST) Price Reaches $0.0516

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. AirSwap has a total market cap of $7.74 million and $1.68 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AirSwap has traded down 22% against the US dollar. One AirSwap token can now be purchased for $0.0516 or 0.00000555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043831 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.75 or 0.05520876 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002445 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00052201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00031788 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00013751 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004447 BTC.

AirSwap Token Profile

AirSwap (CRYPTO:AST) is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

