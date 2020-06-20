Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALDX. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Laidlaw reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 239.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 2,035,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 607,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALDX stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 620,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,154. The company has a current ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $137.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.10.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. On average, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

