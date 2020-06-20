Alexco Resource (NASDAQ:AXU) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Alexco Resource (NASDAQ:AXU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXU traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,365,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. Alexco Resource has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.81.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Alexco Resource (NASDAQ:AXU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.