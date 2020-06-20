Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allot Communications Ltd. is a leading provider of intelligent IP service optimization solutions. Designed for carriers, service providers and enterprises, Allot solutions apply deep packet inspection technology to transform broadband pipes into smart networks. This creates the visibility and control vital to manage applications, services and subscribers, guarantee quality of service, contain operating costs and maximize revenue. Allot believes in listening to customers and provides them access to its global network of visionaries, innovators and support engineers. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ALLT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Allot Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allot Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.53. 104,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99. Allot Communications has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $13.05.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.29 million during the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC owned 0.05% of Allot Communications worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

